Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €147.33 ($173.33).

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

SU stock opened at €143.22 ($168.49) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of €149.79 and a 200 day moving average of €138.72.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

