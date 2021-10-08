Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE:SAR opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $328.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

