Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 811.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

