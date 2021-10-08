Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €190.52 ($224.14) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €197.76 and a 200-day moving average of €213.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.