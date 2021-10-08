Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

ETR LHA opened at €5.75 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

