salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,386,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.
NYSE CRM opened at $274.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
