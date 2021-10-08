Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $252.33 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.