Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

