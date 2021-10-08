SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $117,573.64 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $117,573.64 and $251.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044871 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,572,956 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

