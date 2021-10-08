Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for second-quarter 2021 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over vaccinations for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the second quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 23.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

