Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 89,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,104. The stock has a market cap of $631.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 719.28% and a net margin of 91.83%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.