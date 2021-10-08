Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

