Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

