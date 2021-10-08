Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 6.4%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 7,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 913,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

