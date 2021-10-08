Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 6.4%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 7,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 913,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
Several research firms have weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
