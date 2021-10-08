RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $90.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.