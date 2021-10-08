Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,722.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,722.40 ($22.50) and last traded at GBX 1,717 ($22.43), with a volume of 4834166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,679.80 ($21.95).

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £133.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

