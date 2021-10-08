Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,510,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.