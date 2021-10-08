Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $463.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $463.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $406.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 186.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.