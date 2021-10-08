Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.22 ($10.84).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

