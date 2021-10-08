Ronald V. Congemi Sells 5,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

