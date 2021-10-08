Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.56.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
