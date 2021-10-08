Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

