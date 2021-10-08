Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £19,843.20 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Angela Strank bought 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,843.20 ($25,925.27).

RR opened at GBX 141.22 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.