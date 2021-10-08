Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 7.5%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 17,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,105,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several brokerages have commented on RKLY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

