Robert W. Baird Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $235.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $199.24 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

