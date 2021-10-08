RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315,859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.84% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $71,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,652.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,018.8% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 524,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

RLJ stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.