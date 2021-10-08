RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

