RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.