Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.43.

RBA stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

