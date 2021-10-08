Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $14.01 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $35,915.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00115764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002466 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

