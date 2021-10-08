Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.
RIO stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
