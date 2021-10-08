Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491 in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

