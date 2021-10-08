Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.75

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 84823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $930.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

