Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.

RHUHF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Separately, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.