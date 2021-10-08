Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.47

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $578.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

