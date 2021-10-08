Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives $21.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $20.56. 2,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

