Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.01 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $108.01 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

