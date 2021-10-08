Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 1,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

RSVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

