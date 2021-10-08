Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 927,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Research Frontiers has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

