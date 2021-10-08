Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REPL. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Replimune Group stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Replimune Group has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

