Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 645 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 580.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 852.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

