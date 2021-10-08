Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient operating model has been aiding performance. The company delivered robust second-quarter 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year on year. Management is quite impressed with the quarterly performance, with higher same-store sales and a solid lease performance across the company’s Rent-A-Center Business segment. Robust gains from the Acima buyout also led to this upside. Backed by solid second-quarter results, Rent-A-Center raised guidance for 2021. The company is on track with integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform. It expects to achieve potential synergies of nearly $25 million in 2021.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

