Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Renewable Energy Group worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

