Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,586 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 1.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE:WPC remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Friday. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

