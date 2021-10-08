Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.
Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,310. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.