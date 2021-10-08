Renascor Resources Limited (ASX:RNU) Insider Sells A$92,400.00 in Stock

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX:RNU) insider Stephen Bizzell sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total value of A$92,400.00 ($66,000.00).

Renascor Resources Company Profile

Renascor Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for graphite, copper, gold, uranium, and other minerals. Its flagship project is the Siviour graphite project located in Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. The company was formerly known as Renaissance Uranium Limited and changed its name to Renascor Resources Limited in December 2013.

