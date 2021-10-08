Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $20.99. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $765.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $710,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

