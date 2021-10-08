Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. 2,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

