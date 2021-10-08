Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,148 ($28.06) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,171.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,002.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

