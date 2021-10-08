Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 5,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 261,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,894. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

