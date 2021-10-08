Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of RGA opened at $119.30 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

