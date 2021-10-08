Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $693.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,523. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $630.87 and its 200-day moving average is $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

